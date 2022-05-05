trending:

Supreme Court installs security fencing after protests

by Alexander Bolton - 05/05/22 11:35 AM ET
Alexander Bolton

Law enforcement officials have installed 7-ft., black security fencing around the Supreme Court after large crowds gathered outside the court on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest and counter-protest over a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.  

U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court police have also closed off 1st Street, which runs between the Capitol and the court building, as well as 2nd Street, which runs right behind the court.  

Police were spotted redirecting foot traffic away from the court along Constitution Ave. as well.  

Security officials are on heightened alert after crowds gathered to protest the draft opinion penned by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, at times pressing against the crowd-control barricades set up in front of the oval plaza that faces the Capitol.  

Now the Supreme Court’s grounds are completely sealed from unauthorized foot traffic, giving the campus a fortress-like air.  

A spokesperson for the court did not respond immediately to a request for comment.  

Security officials have stepped up crowd-control precautions dramatically since the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters who tried to stop the certification of President Biden’s election victory.  

National guard troops were called in to bolster Capitol policy and security fencing was kept up around the Capitol’s grounds for nearly five months after that incident.  

John Kruzel contributed.  

