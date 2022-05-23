trending:

Justices limit federal review of lawyers’ effectiveness in criminal cases

by John Kruzel - 05/23/22 11:07 AM ET

The Supreme Court on Monday limited the power of federal courts to review claims by convicted defendants who say they received inadequate legal counsel in state court proceedings, in a ruling with profound implications for some inmates seeking exoneration.

The 6-3 decision broke along familiar lines, with the court’s conservatives forming a majority over the dissent of the court’s three most liberal members.

Developing

