Justices limit federal review of lawyers’ effectiveness in criminal cases
The Supreme Court on Monday limited the power of federal courts to review claims by convicted defendants who say they received inadequate legal counsel in state court proceedings, in a ruling with profound implications for some inmates seeking exoneration.
The 6-3 decision broke along familiar lines, with the court’s conservatives forming a majority over the dissent of the court’s three most liberal members.
Developing
