Trump, children to sit for up to 7 hours of questioning in lawsuit over marketing company

Former President Trump and three of his children will participate in up to seven hours of questioning in a lawsuit started in 2018 over multilevel marketing company ACN Opportunity, lawyers for the defendants and plaintiffs said in a signed letter to a judge dated Friday, a court filing shows.

The former president and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump will be deposed for a maximum of seven hours amid a lawsuit looking into the promotion of ACN Opportunity, through which some investors claim to have lost thousands of dollars, Courthouse News Service noted.

The investors argued that it was not clear that the Trumps, who promoted the company, had profited significantly off of it.

The former president and his children had already agreed in March to sit for depositions after previously seeking to have the case dropped in 2018, according to Bloomberg, but the length of the deposition was not previously known.

“The parties have discussed the scheduling of these depositions and expect to take a significant number of them in June and July. The parties also have discussed a rough sequence, and have identified certain witnesses who can be deposed now and others whose depositions should be taken later, following production and receipt of certain additional documents and information,” the lawyers said.

“Defendants previously provided deposition dates for the witnesses, which dates have now lapsed, and expect to provide additional dates soon. The parties are optimistic that we will have a number of agreed-upon dates by the time of the conference scheduled for next week,” they added.

The Hill has reached out to a lawyer for the former president for comment.