Regulation

Alleged Buffalo shooter said he carried out attack ‘for the future of the White race,’ authorities say

by Caroline Vakil - 06/16/22 1:19 PM ET
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A police officer walks near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14, 2022, in which a gunman spouting white supremacist ideologies killed 10 people.

The suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket last month says he conducted the shooting “for the future of the White race,” according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.

The complaint says that the FBI found a handwritten note that the 18-year-old suspect, Payton Gendron, wrote to his family, allegedly claiming he conducted the attack “for the future of the White race” and had apologized for it while saying he “had to” do it.

The complaint also notes that a rifle apparently used by Gendron during the shooting and recovered by officials “had various writings on it, including, but not limited to, the names of others who have committed mass shootings, racial slurs, the statement ‘Here’s your reparations!,’ and the phrase ‘The Great Replacement.’”

Gendron also allegedly wrote a manifesto months prior to the attack in which he wrote that he is “the sole perpetrator of this attempted mass shooting,” the goals of which were to “kill as many blacks as possible,” “avoid dying” and “spread ideals,” according to the complaint.

The revelations come as Gendron received 26 charges in connection to allegedly opening fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, which killed 10 people and injured three others. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

Among his charges, they include 10 counts of a hate crime resulting in death. A plea was not entered by Gendron regarding the charges, ABC News noted.

During a hearing on Thursday, a magistrate judge said that the Department of Justice needed to decide soon whether they intended to seek the death penalty.  

The Hill has reached out to an attorney for Gendron for comment. 

