DOJ could receive transcripts from Jan. 6 committee as soon as next month: report

The Justice Department could start receiving transcripts of witness interviews from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as soon as July, The New York Times reported, citing several people familiar with the talks.

Those people told the newspaper that both the House panel and federal prosecutors have been discussing the content to be turned over to the Justice Department and timing of it amid recent intensified discussions between the lead investigator for the committee, Timothy Heaphy, and officials from the department.

As the panel starts to finish up the rest of its public hearings for June, people on the committee plan to start working to address the transcripts of the witness interviews, the Times noted.

“The select committee is engaged in a cooperative process to address the needs of the Department of Justice,” Tim Mulvey, a spokesperson for the committee, told the Times. “We are not inclined to share the details of that publicly. We believe accountability is important and won’t be an obstacle to the department’s prosecutions.”

The development comes amid renewed pressure from the Justice Department to have the committee start handing over material.

Earlier this week, officials from the Justice Department addressed a letter to Heaphy that urged the panel to provide them with transcripts of their witness interviews, according to a court filing.

“The Select Committee’ failure to grant the Department access to these transcripts complicates the Departments’ ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol,” the letter reads.

“We will work with them, but we have a report to do,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the select committee, told reporters after the panel’s hearing on Thursday. “We are not gonna stop what we’re doing to share the information that we’ve gotten so far with the Department of Justice. We have to do our work.”

The Hill has reached out to the House panel and Justice Department for comment.