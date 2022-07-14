trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Regulation

Indiana asks Supreme Court to let it enforce parental-notice abortion law

by John Kruzel - 07/14/22 5:18 PM ET

Indiana asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to let it enforce a law that would stiffen parental notice requirements in cases where a minor seeks an abortion.

The law at issue has been blocked since 2017 by lower courts that relied on Roe v. Wade and related precedents. With Roe’s overruling last month, however, Indiana is now asking the justices to fast-track an order to lower courts to clear the way for the law to become effective immediately.

“Delay would only serve to prevent enforcement of a duly enacted state law designed to protect minors, families, and the unborn,” Thomas Fisher, the solicitor general of Indiana, told the justices in court papers.

Under the current time frame, the law would take effect only after the Supreme Court’s judgment is formally transmitted to a Chicago-based lower federal appeals court on July 25.

The development Thursday is just the latest example of the shape-shifting state of abortion law in the wake of the conservative majority Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month. Abortion is now banned in at least nine states, and additional bans and restrictions in GOP-led states are expected soon.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who is handling the emergency request, asked the defendants, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, to respond by Friday. Typically, Justice Amy Coney Barrett would oversee emergency requests arising from Indiana, but she is recused because of her involvement in the case as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

The Indiana measure at issue, Senate Enrolled Act 404, would require state judges to inform parents in cases where a minor child seeks an abortion, even if the judge has determined the minor is capable of making the decision on their own.

It provides for an exception, however, where a judge determines that parental notification would not be in the child’s best interest.

Tags abortion Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett indiana John Roberts minors seeking abortions parental notice Roe v. Wade

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Regulation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  2. Trump announces death of first wife ...
  3. Trump says he’s made up his mind ...
  4. ‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ...
  5. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
  6. Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in ...
  7. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  8. New proposed rule could transform ...
  9. Secret Service deleted text messages ...
  10. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  11. Swalwell presses anti-abortion ...
  12. Lauren Boebert’s gun-themed ...
  13. Defense bill becomes battleground for ...
  14. Indiana AG says state will look at ...
  15. Indiana asks Supreme Court to let it ...
  16. Snooki hits Oz over Pennsylvania ...
  17. House passes annual defense policy ...
  18. Warnock, Kemp lead in respective ...
Load more

Video

See all Video