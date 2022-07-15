NY AG agrees to delay Trump depositions after Ivana Trump’s death

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office agreed on Friday to delay the depositions of former President Trump and several of his children following the death of Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to. This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time,” Delaney Kempner, a spokeswoman for James, said in a statement.

On Thursday, Trump announced in a post on his Truth Social platform that his first wife and the mother to three of his children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — had died.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

Trump in addition to his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were set to sit for depositions starting Friday in a probe that James’s office is conducting regarding whether the Trump Organization’s property values had been inflated by the former president or if he sought to receive tax and loan advantages by deflating them.

Trump has argued that the probe is politically motivated.