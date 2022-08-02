Supreme Court approval drops to record low among Democrats: Gallup

The approval rating of the Supreme Court dropped to 13 percent among Democrats, its lowest yet, according to a new poll that was conducted after the high court’s latest term ended.

The Gallup poll released on Tuesday found that while Democrats’ view of the Supreme Court dropped from 36 percent when Americans were last polled in September, 2021, the high court’s approval rating has jumped for Republicans.

Last year, 45 percent of Republicans approved of the Supreme Court’s job performance, compared to 74 percent in this latest poll.

Independents’ views of the Supreme Court were generally steady, with 40 percent saying they approved of the high court in this latest poll compared to 41 percent last September.

The new Gallup poll also found that a majority of women — 61 percent — disapprove of the Supreme Court’s job performance compared to 49 percent of men who agreed.

Gallup also noted that Americans aged 50 years and older are less likely to disapprove of the court than younger Americans. Only 49 percent of respondents aged 50 years and older said they disapproved of the Supreme Court compared to 62 percent of those aged 18 to 29 years old and 60 percent of those aged 30 to 49 years old.

Overall, the poll found that 55 percent of all respondents disapprove of the Supreme Court compared to 43 percent who approve.

When respondents were last polled, 53 percent said they disapproved and 40 percent said they approved.

The latest polling was conducted after the Supreme Court finished its latest term, which included several rulings seen as favorable for conservatives, including its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Gallup survey was conducted between July 5 and July 26 with 1,013 adults surveyed. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.