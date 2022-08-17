trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Regulation

WSJ: WWE board finds former exec made $5M in unreported contributions to Trump Foundation

by Caroline Vakil - 08/17/22 9:30 PM ET
AP Photo/Morry Gash
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, but the Florida operation is just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office.

An internal investigation conducted by the board of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) found that Vince McMahon provided former President Trump’s now-defunct charity with $5 million in undisclosed payments, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing securities filings and people familiar with the probe.

The WWE board has been conducting an investigation into the former WWE chief executive and chairman regarding sexual misconduct allegations, according to the newspaper. McMahon stepped down in July from his roles at WWE.

The board found $5 million of unreported expenses from McMahon in contributions for the Donald J. Trump Foundation, people familiar with the probe told the Journal. That amount of money was a part of approximately $20 million in unreported expenses the former WWE executive paid out, according to securities filings this month.

WWE paid out a total of $5 million in 2007 and 2009, the newspaper reported, citing the nonprofit’s tax returns, which took place during the same time that the former president appeared at some of its events. 

​​“Mr. Trump and WWE entered into a contract whereby WWE agreed to and did pay him personally an appearance fee of $1 million,” Jerry McDevitt, an attorney representing WWE, told the Journal in an email. 

“At the same time, the McMahons made a personal contribution to the Trump Foundation of $4 million. There was no additional fee paid to Mr. Trump, or any additional contribution to the Trump Foundation, due to the success of the event,” he added.

The development follows a recent search warrant that was executed by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in a separate controversy tied to the former president. The search warrant was unsealed Friday, indicating that officials believed Trump may have violated several laws, including the Espionage Act.

The Hill has reached out to Trump spokespeople and McDevitt for comment. 

Tags Donald J. Trump Foundation Donald Trump Espionage Act FBI search warrant Jerry McDevitt Mar-a-Lago Trump Vince McMahon Wall Street Journal WWE

More Regulation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  2. Seattle CEO who cut his pay so ...
  3. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  4. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
  5. Northern lights could be seen in some ...
  6. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  7. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  8. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  9. Most people infected with omicron ...
  10. Trump gives backhanded endorsements ...
  11. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  12. Pence condemns attacks on FBI after ...
  13. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  14. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  15. Georgia gov files motion to quash ...
  16. WSJ: WWE board finds former exec made ...
  17. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  18. WSJ: ‘A party that can’t tolerate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video