trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Regulation

CPSC unveils mandatory standard for dressers to prevent tip-over deaths, injuries

by Brad Dress - 10/20/22 1:38 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 10/20/22 1:38 PM ET
A worker attaches moulding to chests of drawers
AP Photo/Bob Leverone
A worker attaches moulding to chests of drawers as the pieces move through an assembly line area in Lincolnton, N.C.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Wednesday voted to roll out new mandatory safety standards for dressers and other clothing storage units after determining the furniture currently poses an unreasonable risk of injury and death.

The new standards for clothing storage units, which include dressers and wardrobes, will significantly change how such furniture is tested and labeled, the CPSC said in a news release.

Some 234 people have died from tip-overs from April 2000 to January 2022, including 199 child fatalities, according to the CPSC. And from 2006 to 2021, there have been 84,100 tip-over injures — about 5,300 annually, 72 percent of which were child-related injuries.

CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement that “children are killed or injured in dresser tipover incidents” every year.

“The standard set today will ensure that dressers are safer and fewer children are at risk,” Hoehn-Saric said.

Clothing storage units include chests, bureaus, dressers, armoires, wardrobes, chests of drawers, drawer chests, chifforobes and door chests.

The new standard includes new minimum stability requirements and enhanced safety displays, including a hang tag that shows performance and technical data related to the product’s stability.

The CPSC voted 3-1 to approve the new standards on Wednesday.

Tags Consumer Product Safety Commission CSUs Dressers safety tio-overs

More Regulation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Megyn Kelly faces backlash over COVID ...
  2. There’s good news for Democrats if ...
  3. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  4. Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest ...
  5. Democrats flock to New Hampshire in ...
  6. GOP leaders McConnell, McCarthy ...
  7. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  8. Supreme Court urged to halt Biden’s ...
  9. Trump fundraises off Jan. 6 subpoena
  10. Gun control laws fall at dizzying ...
  11. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
  12. White House says Iranian troops on ...
  13. Five things to know about the IRS’s ...
  14. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  15. Democrats ready for midterm blame game
  16. Biden approval rating up 10 points ...
  17. Six ways Trump has changed the GOP
  18. Democrats grumble it’s too ...
Load more

Video

See all Video