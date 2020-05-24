GOP sues California over Newsom's vote-by-mail order

The Republican Party is suing California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomWatch live: California Gov. Newsom gives coronavirus updates Trump demands governors allow churches to open Conservative group files challenge to California vote-by-mail order MORE (D) over his order to send every registered voter in the state a ballot by mail for the November elections.

"[California's] election system is already burdened with serious issues. The disastrous Motor Voter program arbitrarily changed voter registration for thousands casting doubt on the integrity and accuracy of our voter rolls," California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement on Sunday.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, alleges the directive deprives Californians of their constitutional right to vote by making fraudulent voting inevitable.

The lawsuit from the Republican Party and the California Republican Party follows a similar suit from former Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaConservative group files challenge to California vote-by-mail order New poll shows tight race in key California House race Five Latinas who could be Biden's running mate MORE (R-Calif.) and the conservative group Judicial Watch.

In their complaint, filed Friday, Judicial Watch, which filed the complaint on behalf of Issa, argued the governor's move was "an unlawful attempt to supersede and replace California election law."

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) called the lawsuit "un-American, immoral, and a threat to the health of every Californian" in a statement to Politico.

Newsom signed an order earlier this month directing county officials to send mail-in ballots to every voter in the state, pointing to public health risks associated with large public gatherings stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” he said in a statement. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote. Mail-in ballots aren’t a perfect solution for every person, and I look forward to our public health experts and the Secretary of State’s and the Legislature’s continued partnership to create safer in-person opportunities for Californians who aren’t able to vote by mail.”

GOP officials have said will leave the system open to widespread voter fraud, and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden slams Trump in new ad: 'The death toll is still rising.' 'The president is playing golf' Brazil surpasses Russia with second-highest coronavirus case count in the world Trump slams Sessions: 'You had no courage & ruined many lives' MORE has also frequently spoken out against the expansion of mail-in voting in recent days.

"The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history," Trump tweeted on Sunday, without citing any evidence for his claims. "People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and 'force' people to sign. Also, forge names. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"