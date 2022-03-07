Jets owner and former US ambassador mulls bid for Chelsea FC: report

Woody Johnson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom (U.K.) and current New York Jets owner, is reportedly preparing a bid for the English Premier League team Chelsea.

Sources told ESPN on Monday that Johnson has spoken with the Raine Group, which is organizing the soccer club’s bid process.

The Jets were recently awarded marketing rights to the NFL’s U.K. International Home Marketing Areas program, according to ESPN.

Johnson served for four years as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. under the Trump administration.

Sources told ESPN that Johnson has become a fan of the Chelsea organization and its supporters.

Chelsea’s current owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, announced on Wednesday that he plans to sell the club amid possible sanctions from the British government over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich said in a statement.

ESPN reports that Abramovich is seeking nearly $4 billion.

Johnson would join other NFL team owners such as the Los Angeles Rams’ Stan Kroenke, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Glazer family and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York who have ownership stakes in Premier League clubs, ESPN noted.