Starbucks suspends operations in Russia

Coffee chain Starbucks announced it has suspended business operations in Russia as a response to the invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In a letter published Tuesday, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson expressed his concern about the ongoing invasion, writing that the coffee chain will provide support to nearly 2,000 of its Russia-based employees as its license partners will temporarily close down stores.

“We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products,” Johnson wrote in his letter.

“Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency. Thank you for the care and concern you are sharing with me and your leaders,” Johnson added. “As always, I’m extremely proud to be your partner.”

Starbucks follows other major companies and suppliers that have halted sales of their products and suspended operations in the country in the past two weeks.

Fast-food chain McDonald’s announced earlier Tuesday that it plans to temporarily close its Russia-based restaurants amid the ongoing crisis.

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required. At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a series of international sanctions being leveled against Moscow. U.S. companies in a variety of sectors have also moved to end business with Russia.

Officials in the U.S. and United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that they will phase out Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in response to the conflict.