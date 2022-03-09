Stocks see biggest jump since June 2020 amid falling oil prices

The stock market rallied on Wednesday as oil prices dropped, with the S&P 500 climbing to its highest point since June 2020 and the Nasdaq to its highest level since March 2021, according to Reuters.

Stocks had fallen amid uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation, but regained ground on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 2.57 percent and the Nasdaq Composite surged 3.59 percent after the market closed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dow had previously been in correction territory, meaning it has declined 10 percent since its most recent peak, and the Nasdaq in a bear market.

The market was reacting to an easing of commodity prices, CNBC reported. Sectors including energy, agriculture and some metals all posted gains on Wednesday, leading the upward swing.

Technology stocks also pushed the market up, including gains with Netflix, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft, according to CNBC.