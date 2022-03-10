Durbin: Time to ‘reconsider’ MLB’s antitrust exemption amid lockout

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) says it’s time for Congress to “reconsider” the MLB’s antitrust exemption amid the ongoing lockout between the owners and the league’s players union, Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA).

“Enough,” Durbin wrote in a tweet Wednesday night. “After almost 100 days of the MLB lockout, it’s time to reconsider MLB’s special antitrust exemption, which allows them to act as a lawful monopoly. Fans across America deserve better.”

“Message to the owners: unlock the lockout and play ball,” Durbin added.

MLB has been operating with an antitrust exemption since 1922, according to Forbes.

Durbin’s remarks come as league commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the league has canceled more regular-season games since both the owners and player union representatives failed to reach an agreement.

“We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans,” Manfred said in a statement. “We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

The Biden administration recently encouraged the club owners and players union to reach an agreement

“The best role for government is to encourage the parties to commit themselves fully to collective bargaining that reaches an agreement, and that’s how we feel here,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week. “We encourage Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association to stay at the bargaining table and reach an agreement as soon as they can so we can kick off the season and get back to enjoying baseball games.”