Looted antiquities seized from billionaire returned to Israel

New York authorities on Tuesday announced the seizure of $5 million in antiques previously owned by hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt and said 28 of the artifacts have already been repatriated back to Israel.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said in a news release that 39 Israeli artifacts were confiscated from Steinhardt’s collection as part of a multiyear investigation into the billionaire U.S. collector that concluded in December.

“These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,” Bragg said in a statement.

Steinhardt, one of the world’s most prolific ancient art collectors, agreed to return 180 stolen artifacts worth $70 million over to authorities to avoid prosecution at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Israeli artifacts include Neolithic masks, dating back to 7000 BCE, worth $3 million; a $6,500 cosmetic spoon dating back to 800 or 700 BCE that was used to ladle incense into fires as an offering to the gods or the dead; and a red carnelian sunfish amulet worth about $7,000 and dating back to 600 BCE.

Bragg said 28 of the 39 Israeli artifacts were returned, while three are in the process of being returned and eight are missing but should be located soon.

The event announcing the repatriation was attended by Eitan Klein, the deputy director of the Theft Prevention Unit within the Israel Antiquities Authority.

“These antiquities are priceless for the State of Israel and its people,” Klein said in a statement. “They symbolise our rich and vast cultural heritage. Now, they are being returned to their rightful owners. Illicit trafficking and looting of cultural property can be prevented through coordination at the international level.”

As part of the deal with Steinhardt, U.S. authorities have returned artifacts this year back to other countries, including Jordan and Libya.

Bragg said Steinhardt collected 28 of the Israeli artifacts from an antique dealer named Gil Chaya, who bought illegal artifacts directly from looters.

“My office is proud to once again return historic antiquities to where they rightfully belong. In just the first few months of 2022 my office has repatriated artifacts totaling over $30 million in value,” the district attorney said in a statement.

“We will continue to aggressively root out bad actors who loot countries of these historical marvels, and I thank my office’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit and law enforcement partners for their outstanding work.”