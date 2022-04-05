trending:

Court Battles

Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges

by Harper Neidig - 04/05/22 11:49 AM ET
Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader who was indicted last month in one of the major Jan. 6 prosecutions, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and other felony charges.

Tarrio entered the plea at a virtual hearing that came nearly a month after he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Prosecutors allege that Tarrio led members in his far-right group in a scheme aimed at preventing Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, even though Tarrio was not physically present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A federal magistrate judge ruled last month that Tarrio remain in jail while awaiting trial.

The Proud Boys leader is facing charges alongside five other co-defendants affiliated with the group.
One member of the group, Matthew Greene, pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

If convicted, Tarrio faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 years over his own conspiracy and obstruction charges.

