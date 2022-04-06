Judge rejects Trump’s recusal request in lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks rejected former President Trump’s request that he recuse himself from a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s lawyers asked Middlebrooks to exit the case due to the fact he was appointed to the bench by former President Clinton around 25 years ago.

Trump’s lawsuit accuses Hillary Clinton of taking part in a conspiracy to paint Trump’s campaign as working with Russia in 2016.

Middlebrooks said he has never met former President Clinton or Hillary Clinton. “Nor have I ever had any relationship with the Clintons,” he added in his Wednesday motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“I am not disqualified from presiding, nor should I recuse on the basis of any appearance of partiality,” he wrote.

“To warrant recusal, something more must be involved than solely my appointment to the bench twenty-five years ago by the spouse of a litigant now before me,” the judge added.

Trump said in the lawsuit that he suffered at least $24 million in damages from lost business opportunities due to the allegations of collusion with Russia.

The lawsuit says Hillary Clinton and others engaged in criminal enterprise under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.