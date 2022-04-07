Trump says he’s being investigated more than ‘Billy the Kid’ and Jesse James

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday claiming that he is being investigated “​​more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Al Capone, combined” in “the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

The statement comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) earlier Thursday asked a state judge to hold Trump in contempt for his failure to comply with a court order to hand over documents to James’s office.

“This is just a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time, by a failed Attorney General, who continues to use her office for political gain following a disastrous and embarrassing attempt to run for Governor,” Trump alleged, calling James “an operative for the Democrat Party” and “an embarrassment to our legal system.”

Trump claimed that “prosecutorial misconduct” by the Democrats had followed him throughout his time as president and thereafter.

“Never before has this happened to another President, and it is an absolute violation of my civil rights,” he said.

James asked Thursday that Judge Arthur Engoron fine Trump $10,000 each day that he neglects to provide documents as part of the ongoing civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization unlawfully falsified the value of assets for financial gain.

Trump was previously given a March 31 deadline to comply with James’s subpoena.

“Mr. Trump should now be held in civil contempt and fined in an amount sufficient to coerce his compliance with the Court’s order and compensate [Office of Attorney General] for its fees and costs associated with this motion,” wrote James in her motion.

Trump continued his statement by asserting his popularity and success as a former president.

“When will horrible and unfair political harassment and persecution in our Country finally be over,” he wrote.