New York AG asks judge to force real estate firm to comply with Trump-related subpoenas

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to force real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to cooperate with subpoenas related to an investigation into former President Trump.

Cushman & Wakefield is a longtime partner of the Trump Organization that has regularly provided appraisals and brokerage services to properties owned by Trump.

James’s ongoing investigation probes into Trump’s financial dealings and those of his businesses.

Cushman & Wakefield collaborated with Trump in negotiations surrounding three properties currently under investigation: the Seven Springs Estate, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and 40 Wall Street.

The firm has not complied with subpoenas for information surrounding these three properties and their appraisals or for any further information regarding the relationship between Trump and Cushman & Wakefield.

James filed a motion that would force the firm to comply with the subpoenas in New York County State Supreme Court, arguing that Cushman & Wakefield has not provided a sufficient reason for its refusal to turn over relevant information.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s work for the Trump Organization is significant to our ongoing investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial practices,” said James. “There should be no doubt that information about Cushman’s appraisal work for the Trump Organization is relevant to our efforts and that Cushman — like any other party — cannot defy a lawful subpoena because no one is above the law.”