Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar

A Florida man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in 2019, federal prosecutors announced.

David Hannon, 67, of Sarasota, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release.

Threatening a federal official carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The DOJ did not announce Hannon’s sentencing date.

According to the DOJ, Hannon sent a hate-filled and threatening email to Omar, who is Muslim, in July 2019 following a televised press conference she held with three other congresswomen.

The subject line of the email read, “[You’re] dead, you radical Muslim,” according to the DOJ. In the body of the email, Hannon called her and other congresswomen of color “radical rats.”

Hannon also asked Omar if she was prepared “to die for Islam” and threatened to shoot her in the head, the DOJ added.

“No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida in a statement. “Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”

Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. with her family in the ’90s. She was first elected to Congress in 2018 and sworn into office in 2019, becoming one of the first two Muslim American women in the congressional body. She is currently seeking a third term.

The congresswoman, who is part of the progressive group known as “the squad” in Congress, has received a steady stream of hate since winning election, including from her colleagues. In November, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) joked about Omar being a terrorist in comments widely condemned as Islamophobic.

In an August 2021 interview with MSNBC, Omar said the backlash against her centered on people “trying to stop the progress that many Muslims are making” but said she would continue to fight for her beliefs.

“I know that if I chose today to not show up for work, to not show up as myself in public, to not be as bold, honest and brave as I’ve been on behalf of not just the people that have elected me but for my kids, I would let the fringe communities in this country who don’t understand what it means to be American, to embody the spirit of America, win,” she said.