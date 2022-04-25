Supreme Court agrees to review death row inmate’s bid for DNA testing

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review death row inmate Rodney Reed’s request for DNA testing of evidence gathered in connection to the 1996 murder for which Reed was convicted and given a death sentence.

Reed, who has maintained his innocence throughout his legal saga, has long sought DNA testing of items recovered from the body and clothing of victim Stacey Stites, as well as items found near the truck of Stites’s then-fiance Jimmy Fennell.

–Developing