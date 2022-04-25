trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court grapples with high school coach’s prayer on football field

by John Kruzel - 04/25/22 1:08 PM ET
FILE – Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Supreme Court on Monday posed sharp questions during oral arguments over a case involving a high school football coach who was reprimanded for holding postgame prayers on the football field’s 50-yard line.

It was not apparent from the roughly 90-minute argument how a majority of justices would rule in the case, which pitted coach Joseph Kennedy against the Seattle-area school district that placed him on paid leave for violating a school policy prohibiting staff from encouraging students to engage in prayer.

DEVELOPING

Tags school prayer Seattle Supreme Court Washington

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Judge to weigh whether Trump should ...
  2. Judge holds Trump in contempt for ...
  3. Chris Wallace says he’s unsure of ...
  4. ABC reporter says much of Fox’s ...
  5. Bill Murray movie shut down due to ...
  6. Juan Williams: Trump rains on ...
  7. Poll: Manchin’s popularity ...
  8. FBI chief says espionage threat posed ...
  9. Sanders, Warren attract presidential ...
  10. McCarthy’s Trump comments ...
  11. Supreme Court agrees to review death ...
  12. Navy opening investigation after 7 ...
  13. Missouri lawmakers consider extending ...
  14. Trump says Prince Harry is ...
  15. GOP set to deliver a grilling to ...
  16. Can Dr. Oz complete his GOP ...
  17. FAA investigating Red Bull plane swap ...
  18. Russia’s war in Ukraine jolts Iran, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video