Supreme Court grapples with high school coach’s prayer on football field

The Supreme Court on Monday posed sharp questions during oral arguments over a case involving a high school football coach who was reprimanded for holding postgame prayers on the football field’s 50-yard line.

It was not apparent from the roughly 90-minute argument how a majority of justices would rule in the case, which pitted coach Joseph Kennedy against the Seattle-area school district that placed him on paid leave for violating a school policy prohibiting staff from encouraging students to engage in prayer.

DEVELOPING