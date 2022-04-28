trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

DOJ sues ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort over foreign accounts

by Chloe Folmar - 04/28/22 9:12 PM ET

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, alleging he failed to report financial interests held in foreign countries.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, accuses Manafort of “willful failure to timely report his financial
interest in foreign bank accounts,” alleging he failed to report more than 20 offshore accounts between 2006 and 2014.

The suit could result in penalties of nearly $3 million.

Prosecutors allege that Manafort failed to file the necessary reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2013 and 2014.

The Justice Department said that Manafort’s firm at the time, DMP International, had income deposited into accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the United Kingdom.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in 2018 over tax and bank fraud charges, though then-President Trump pardoned him in December 2020.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department and Manafort’s lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, for comment.

Tags Paul Manafort

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Greene offers bill to abolish Section ...
  2. McConnell overestimated number of GOP ...
  3. The latest on Johnny Depp vs. Amber ...
  4. Birx book: First meeting with Trump ...
  5. Democrat admits ‘unparliamentary ...
  6. Trump said he’d be in White House ...
  7. Hoyer cites Cawthorn incident in ...
  8. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  9. Here are the 10 Republicans who voted ...
  10. Conservative Catholic group calls ...
  11. ‘Ask me nicely’: Trump demanded ...
  12. Four Republicans, four Democrats vote ...
  13. Biden’s planned ban on menthol ...
  14. Murkowski says she may lose to ...
  15. George Will points to Hawley while ...
  16. DeSantis’s office denies Disney ...
  17. Manchin said he’d caucus with GOP ...
  18. Informant in federal probe into Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video