Hillary Clinton says Alito draft would ‘kill and subjugate women’

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday on Twitter that the leaked Supreme Court draft ruling on abortion, which would overturn the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision if made final, “will kill and subjugate women.”

“This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law,” the former secretary of State added in her Twitter post.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, also said the draft majority opinion, which was obtained and leaked by Politico Monday evening, was “not surprising. But still outrageous.”

If issued as a final opinion by the Supreme Court, the 67-page draft ruling would in effect eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and shift authority over abortion access to the states.

It was written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, and concludes that the high court’s landmark 1973 decision establishing a federal right to abortion in Roe v. Wade, as well as its 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, have no grounding in the Constitution.

Politico has examined the document and is very “confident of the authenticity of the draft.” The Hill could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.