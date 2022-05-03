Trump calls leak of Supreme Court draft opinion ‘demeaning’

Former President Trump called the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion “demeaning and not good” in brief comments after the document indicated the high court is preparing to overturn federal level abortion protections.

“This is a terrible thing. When you have a leak coming out of the Supreme Court, pretty unique. I guess maybe it’s happened before … and I think it was demeaning and not good,” Trump said during an interview with “The Bruce Hooley Show” on Tuesday.

Politico on Monday published a draft majority opinion from the high court that was written by Justice Samuel Alito, apparently in February, which signals that the Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

A final decision is expected to be issued within the next two months, and it is not clear if the high court’s draft opinion will be reflected in the final ruling.

The leaked draft ruling was met with disapproval from Democrats and Republicans for different reasons.

Republicans expressed that they would welcome the high court’s draft decision if it were made final, but condemned the leaking of the ruling. Top congressional Republicans have called for an investigation into the matter, with Chief Justice John Roberts ordering such a probe on Friday.

Meanwhile, Democrats have expressed their concerns about the draft opinion signaling that federal-level abortion protections could be tossed out in the near future.

In light of the document’s publication, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that the upper chamber will hold a vote on legislation to codify federal abortion rights.

Leading progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and some other members of the Democratic caucus have pushed for the filibuster to be nixed so that such a measure could be passed with 50 votes rather than the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), however, indicated that their stance against getting rid of the requirement has not changed.

“Protections in the Senate safeguarding against the erosion of women’s access to health care have been used half-a-dozen times in the past ten years, and are more important now than ever,” Sinema said in a statement on Tuesday.