Chief Justice Roberts calls draft opinion leak ‘absolutely appalling’

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade “absolutely appalling” in a meeting Thursday.

Roberts made the remarks, first reported by CNN, at a meeting of lawyers and judges in Atlanta.

Roberts said he does not want the “one bad apple” who may have leaked the opinion to change “people’s perception” of the court, and that the “person” or “people” who leaked the draft are “foolish” if they assume that the move will affect the ultimate decision made by the Supreme Court, according to CNN.

Roberts on Tuesday called for an investigation of the leak. He also indicated the draft opinion was authentic, though he said it did not represent the final determination of the court.

“This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” Roberts said in a press release.

Politico published the leaked draft opinion on Monday night, reporting that five of the court’s conservative justices were ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito states, referring to Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

If Roe v. Wade were overturned, states could move to make abortion illegal. Nearly half the states seem prepared to do so.

–Updated at 4:09 p.m.