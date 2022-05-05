Pence prays 5 justices listed in draft opinion have ‘the courage of their convictions’ to repeal Roe

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday urged people to pray for the five justices listed in the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade to have “the courage of their convictions” in repealing the landmark 1973 decision.

“My hope, and frankly my prayer, is that those five justices on the Supreme Court have the courage of their convictions and will give us a fresh start on life in America,” Pence said at a gala for the Carolina Pregnancy Center.

Pence claimed that the leak of the document was intended to intimidate the five justices who reportedly support the draft majority opinion.

“The Supreme Court of the United States will not be intimidated, and we will never stop fighting for the sanctity of life,” Pence said in response to that possibility.

This comes after Politico on Monday published a draft majority opinion indicating that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the federal right to abortion, as well as the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. If the draft decision, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, is the high court’s final opinion, it would hand authority over abortion access to the states.

In his remarks, Pence also congratulated the Carolina Pregnancy Center for its work with women and children while lamenting the abortions performed around the country since the Supreme Court issued its decision in Roe v. Wade.

“More than 62 million unborn children in the United States … lives of incalculable promise were ended before they were ever begun and countless young women have experienced sorrow and regret that can last a lifetime,” said Pence.