trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

US Marshals Service helping secure Supreme Court following abortion draft opinion leak

by Chloe Folmar - 05/09/22 8:30 PM ET
An anti-scaling fence surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court
Associated Press/Alex Brandon
An anti-scaling fence surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court on May 5, 2022 in Washington.

The U.S. Marshals Service will help the Supreme Court with security issues after last week’s leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

After Politico published the draft ruling last Monday evening, the court and its justices have been beset with protests, including at some of their homes.

“The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has a strong partnership with the Supreme Court Police, and upon the request of the Marshal of the Supreme Court, the USMS does provide assistance as needed,” the service said in a statement shared with CBS News.

The statement continued, “The USMS is currently assisting the Marshal of the Supreme Court in response to increased security concerns stemming from the unauthorized release of the draft opinion; however, the USMS does not comment on specific security measures.”

The draft opinion, if it becomes official, would roll back the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a federal right to abortion.

Chief Justice John Roberts verified the authenticity of the draft Tuesday, calling the leak “absolutely appalling” later in the week.

Protesters have targeted the homes of Roberts as well as Justices Samuel Alito, who authored the draft opinion, and Brett Kavanaugh.

The Hill has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for comment on this story.

Tags Abortion Abortion protests abortion rights John Roberts Roe v. Wade Samuel Alito Supreme Court

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senate passes security bill for ...
  2. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  3. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  4. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  5. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  6. Former national security officials ...
  7. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  8. Pentagon: Russian military continues ...
  9. Senate eyes quick passage of security ...
  10. 18 news outlets ask court to release ...
  11. From court packing to leaking to ...
  12. COVID-19 cases climb after White ...
  13. Border fights loom over immigration ...
  14. Wordle swaps out word due to Supreme ...
  15. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  16. McConnell says national abortion ban ...
  17. GOP calls for SCOTUS probe set off ...
  18. Leaks raise concern Ukraine will ...
Load more

Video

See all Video