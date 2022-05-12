Feds launch grand jury investigation into Trump’s handling of classified info: report

Federal prosecutors recently launched a grand jury investigation into the handling of classified information by former President Trump, according to two people familiar with the probe.

Sources told The New York Times that the investigation will deal with White House records taken by Trump to his home in Florida after the end of his presidency.

Trump took 15 boxes of White House records, including government documents, mementos, gifts and letters, to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.

The National Archives learned the location of the records in January, prompting the current investigation by prosecutors after archivists found documents holding classified national security information.

DEVELOPING