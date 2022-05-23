trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Prosecutors urge judge not to dismiss Trump Org charges

by Chloe Folmar - 05/23/22 9:21 PM ET
Donald Trump
FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis on Dec. 13, 2016. Two Wisconsin Democratic electors and a voter on Tuesday, May 17, 2021, sued Republicans who attempted to cast electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

The Manhattan district attorney urged a judge on Monday to proceed with a criminal fraud and tax evasion case against the Trump Organization after its push to have the charges dismissed.

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, asked the judge to dismiss the charges in February, saying that the organization had been targeted “based on political animus,” CBS News reported.

“There never before has been a case like this, where individuals were prosecuted in state court for supposed failures to pay federal taxes. As set forth in our motion papers, the DOJ knew all of the facts here and did not think a case was warranted,” Susan Necheles, an attorney for former President Trump, said at the time. “The only reason the NY DA and NY AG brought this case was for political motives. Their unconstitutional behavior should not be tolerated and the criminal case must be dismissed.”

Prosecutors cited an article posted by Bloomberg as the basis of their case.

The Bloomberg article, published in November 2020, outlined alleged “perks” given to Weisselberg by the company, including an apartment and a car, with a total value of up to $1.7 million.

“The article outlined many of the key facts relevant to the crimes charged,” Manhattan prosecutor Solomon Shinerock wrote in a filing on Monday.

Both Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Trump has not been charged in the case.

Tags Allen Weisselberg Donald Trump Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Afghan male journalists wear masks ...
  2. Cheney warns of ‘threat we have ...
  3. The Memo: Trump no longer holds MAGA ...
  4. GOP threatens to release Jan. 5 ...
  5. Juan Williams: The Supreme Court is ...
  6. Pentagon working on plans to send ...
  7. Sex at two Europe raves may explain ...
  8. Amateur hour at the White House ...
  9. Here are the signs and symptoms of ...
  10. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  11. Ethics panel investigating Cawthorn ...
  12. Kellyanne Conway takes aim at Jared ...
  13. Mullen says US should consider the ...
  14. Pence: Voting for Kemp sends ...
  15. Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
  16. Florida student suing over ‘Don’t ...
  17. Women sue Netflix over ‘Our ...
  18. Biden approval rating hits new ...
Load more

Video

See all Video