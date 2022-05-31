Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to felony charge

A Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in to authorities by his ex-girlfriend after he sent her photos and texts from the Capitol pleaded guilty to a felony charge on Tuesday.

Richard Michetti, of Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said. The 29-year-old will be sentenced on Sept. 1 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court documents, Michetti arrived at the Capitol around 2:06 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results, following a rally by Trump in which he reiterated that it had been stolen, resulting in his defeat.

Michetti texted his ex-girlfriend throughout the riot, updating her about the breach in detail.

“It’s going down here we stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs,” he said, according to prosecutors.

As they exchanged texts, he also called her a “moron” for not believing the election was stolen.

“The vote was fraud and trump won but they won’t audit the votes. We are patriots we are not revolutionaries the other side is revolutionaries they want to destroy this country and they say it openly,” Michetti texted his former girlfriend.

Michetti also sent her photos of the rioting, the DOJ said.

He illegally breached the Capitol building via the upper west terrace and was among a crowd battling it out with police inside. At one point he yelled at officers, “you are starting a civil war!” and later screamed at a Capitol Police officer.

Michetti — who did not leave the Capitol until after 5 p.m. — was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, in Ridley Park, Pa., after his ex-girlfriend contacted authorities with the texts and photo evidence on Jan. 7.

More than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in connection to the Jan. 6 uprising. At least 250 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.