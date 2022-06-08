Trump scheduled to testify July 15 in New York AG investigation

Former President Trump and two of his adult children are scheduled to sit for depositions on July 15 in a probe by the attorney general of New York into Trump’s business dealings, according to a court filing Wednesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and lawyers for Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump reached an agreement that will allow the former president time to appeal if he wishes to. The Trumps have until Monday to ask the state’s Court of Appeals to hear the case.

Story developing