trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump scheduled to testify July 15 in New York AG investigation

by Jared Gans - 06/08/22 3:30 PM ET

Former President Trump and two of his adult children are scheduled to sit for depositions on July 15 in a probe by the attorney general of New York into Trump’s business dealings, according to a court filing Wednesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and lawyers for Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump reached an agreement that will allow the former president time to appeal if he wishes to. The Trumps have until Monday to ask the state’s Court of Appeals to hear the case.

Story developing

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka Trump Letitia James Letitia James New York attorney General Trump Organization

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Here are the states with monkeypox ...
  2. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  3. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  4. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  5. Judge orders Trump attorney to turn ...
  6. Why Biden sees fights with ...
  7. House GOP mounts media battle in ...
  8. Biden nominee fails on Senate floor
  9. Why Mike Pence will be a key figure ...
  10. Two Democrats vote against advancing ...
  11. Officials charge man at Kavanaugh ...
  12. Biden readies for balancing act in ...
  13. Man says ‘excruciating’ 17 days ...
  14. Biden approval rating at all-time low ...
  15. Kacey Musgraves accuses American ...
  16. Trump scheduled to testify July 15 in ...
  17. Live coverage: Uvalde fourth grader ...
  18. Biden increasingly relies on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video