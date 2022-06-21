Supreme Court strikes down Maine tuition aid policy that barred religious schools



The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a Maine education policy that made K-12 schools with religious instruction ineligible for taxpayer-backed tuition aid, continuing the conservative majority court’s general trend of ruling for religious interests.

The 6-3 decision broke along ideological lines, with the court’s six conservatives ruling that the state’s so-called sectarian exclusion violated constitutional religious protections. The court’s liberals dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor accusing the conservatives of further eroding church-state separation.

Maine law gives school-age children the right to free public education. But because many rural districts lack a public high school, a workaround was devised that allows students to attend nearby qualifying private schools with public assistance.

Under Maine law, however, schools that offer religious instruction had been ineligible. This exclusion prompted a challenge by Maine parents, who argued that barring families’ preferred schools from the tuition aid program based on religion violates constitutional religious rights under the First Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion siding with the parents and rejecting Maine’s contention that the Constitution permits a policy of denying funding to schools with a mandatory religious education component.

A policy that excludes an organization from a widely available benefit solely because of its “religious character” must clear an extremely high legal bar to survive, he wrote. Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from its tuition aid program failed that test, Roberts concluded.

“Maine’s ‘nonsectarian’ requirement for its otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Roberts wrote for the majority. “Regardless of how the benefit and restriction are described, the program operates to identify and exclude otherwise eligible schools on the basis of their religious exercise.”

The majority opinion Tuesday was consistent with the conservative justices’ largely favorable treatment of religious liberty claims in recent years.

The court’s three liberals wrote in dissent.

Sotomayor, the Supreme Court’s most outspoken liberal, accused the court’s conservatives of eroding the barrier between church and state.

“This Court continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build,” she wrote, adding, “[i]n just a few years, the Court has upended constitutional doctrine, shifting from a rule that permits States to decline to fund religious organizations to one that requires States in many circumstances to subsidize religious indoctrination with taxpayer dollars.”

Sotomayor also joined in part a separate dissent written by fellow liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, whose opinion was joined in full by Justice Elena Kagan, the court’s third liberal member.

Updated at 12:05 p.m.