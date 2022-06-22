Supreme Court adds extra decision day on Friday

The Supreme Court has scheduled an extra day this week to issue opinions, saying it will release rulings on Friday in addition to Thursday.

There are still more than a dozen cases the high court has yet to weigh in on, the most notable being a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The case could determine the fate of federal abortion protections in the country, and some are already bracing for Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established the right to an abortion, to be overturned after a Supreme Court draft ruling leaked last month showed a majority of justices doing just that.

Overturning federal abortion protections would leave up to the states how to regulate abortion, and states have been laying the groundwork to ban, limit or protect the right to the procedure. President Biden said earlier this month he was mulling executive action on abortion protections should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

“There’s some executive orders I could employ, we believe. We’re looking at that right now,” Biden said during a taped appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The high court is also anticipated to weigh in on Alabama’s newly drawn congressional map, which the plaintiffs in the case argue is discriminatory. Black voters make up 27 percent of the population in the state but are a majority in just one of the seven newly drawn districts.

While a lower court had instructed the map be redrawn, the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year it could be left in place until the justices issued a final ruling. Alabama held its primaries on May 24.

Another case before the Supreme Court is whether to allow the Biden administration to end a “remain in Mexico” policy instituted under former President Trump that requires migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico while their applications are processed.

The current Supreme Court term is expected to end in late June or early July.