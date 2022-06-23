Supreme Court says GOP lawmakers can defend North Carolina voter ID law

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Republican lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene to defend the state’s voter ID law against legal challenges.

The 8-1 decision did not deal directly with the lawfulness of the voter law, but rather which government bodies can defend the law in court.

The law that gave rise to the procedural dispute, S.B. 824, with only limited exceptions requires in-person and absentee voters to present one of 10 recognized forms of photo identification. The measure drew a swift legal challenge from the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and several of its affiliates.

