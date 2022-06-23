trending:

Court Battles

Read full text: Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights

by The Hill staff - 06/23/22 11:54 AM ET
FILE – The U.S. Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home, marking the justices’ first major opinion on Second Amendment rights in more than a decade.

The 6-3 decision to invalidate New York’s law throws into question the legality of similar restrictions in more than a half dozen other states that give licensing officials wide discretion over concealed carry permitting.

Read the court’s decision below…

