READ: The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

by TheHill.com - 06/24/22 10:30 AM ET
Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 in anticipation of an opinion that could strike Roe v. Wade.
Greg Nash
The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that federally protected abortion rights.

The decision announced by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society is certain to ignite a political firestorm.

Read the ruling below.

