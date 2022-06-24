READ: The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that federally protected abortion rights.
The decision announced by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society is certain to ignite a political firestorm.
Read the ruling below.
