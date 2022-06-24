Former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark to Tucker Carlson: FBI raid on home was ‘Stasi-like’

A former top Justice Department (DOJ) official who has gained attention as a central figure in former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election denounced an FBI raid on his home as “Stasi-like.”

Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, who served as the acting head of the DOC’s civil division, on Wednesday in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. Clark was key to Trump pushing the DOJ to investigate his baseless claims of voter fraud, and Trump also considered installing Clark as attorney general.

“I just think we’re living in an era that I don’t recognize and increasingly, Tucker, I don’t recognize the country anymore with these Stasi-like things happening,” Clark said, referring to the state security force for East Germany during the Cold War.

Clark received a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Select Committee in October as a result of his efforts to support Trump’s claims at DOJ. He was mentioned often throughout the committee’s hearing on Thursday, which focused on Trump’s efforts to pressure the DOJ to pursue his fraud claims.

Clark said the raid was “highly politicized.” He said federal agents searched his home for about three and a half hours and confiscated his electronic devices.