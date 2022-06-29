trending:

Justice Breyer set to retire from Supreme Court on Thursday

by John Kruzel - 06/29/22 12:13 PM ET

Justice Stephen Breyer on Wednesday said that his previously announced retirement from the Supreme Court would take effect at noon the following day, capping off a nearly 28-year career on the bench that concluded with a tumultuous court term dominated by the court’s six-member conservative supermajority.

The announcement by Breyer, 83, came in a letter to President Biden.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law,” the liberal justice wrote.

Breyer is set to be replaced by the Senate-confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who once clerked for Breyer. She is expected to join Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in forming a three-member liberal minority on the court.

Breyer’s departure comes on the heels of the court’s monumental 6-3 decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the nearly 50-year-old federal right to abortion. Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan joined in a 66-page dissent.

“With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent,” they wrote.

Jackson is expected to fill Breyer’s vacancy in coming months.

Updated at 12:43 p.m.

