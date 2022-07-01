trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

DeSantis vows to fight judge’s decision to block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

by Sarakshi Rai - 07/01/22 10:38 AM ET
AP-Marta Lavandier
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami’s Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. DeSantis is set to appear before a friendly conference of conservative Jewish leaders in New York City, Sunday, June 12, 2022, despite efforts by gay rights advocates to get the event cancelled. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday vowed to appeal a judge’s decision to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, which the court called unconstitutional.

DeSantis said at a press conference on Florida’s “Improved Civics Literacy Rates” that his administration had been expecting this decision and will continue the “legal battle.”

“That was likely going to be what was decided in that case. We knew that we were going to have to move forward and continue the legal battle, and that’s something that was decided under state law,” DeSantis said.

“It was not of course something, you know, that we were happy to see,” he added.

The Florida law, which the governor signed in April, bans all abortions past 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.

However, the plaintiffs, including Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, say that abortions are protected under the Florida constitution. 

Judge John C. Cooper said Thursday that he will temporarily block the 15-week abortion ban from taking effect.

Cooper added in his ruling that Florida’s ban was “unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution.”

“While we are disappointed with yesterday’s ruling, we know that the pro-life HB 5 will ultimately withstand all legal challenges,” a spokesperson for DeSantis’s office told the Hill.

The spokesperson added that DeSantis’s administration will appeal the ruling and ask the Florida Supreme Court to reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy. “The struggle for life is not over.”

Florida is one of many states across the country that is facing a legal battle from abortion providers after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade a week ago, making abortion no longer protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Similar lawsuits have led to temporary blocks on abortion bans in states including Louisiana, Texas and Utah.

Tags 15 week abortion ban abortion abortion access abortion rights abortion ruling Florida Florida abortion ban roe v wade Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis supreme court abortion ruling

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law ...
  2. NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash ...
  3. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical ...
  4. Are we witnessing a military ...
  5. These are the least independent ...
  6. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  7. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  8. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  9. 71-year-old woman becomes second ...
  10. McConnell threatens semiconductor ...
  11. Filmmaker says ‘rational ...
  12. Young Americans are in for a rude ...
  13. Newsom signs pivotal plastics bill ...
  14. 71 percent don’t want Biden to run ...
  15. SCOTUS ruling ups pressure on Schumer ...
  16. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  17. Boebert, court decisions ignite ...
  18. Are we ready for the Mother of All ...
Load more

Video

See all Video