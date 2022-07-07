trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Former Trump supporter sentenced to probation for threatening to kill ‘Squad’ members

by Caroline Vakil - 07/07/22 12:40 PM ET
Ilhan Omar
FILE – Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks on July 25, 2019, as she introduces the Zero Waste Act at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. A federal court judge, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, has sentenced a 67-year-old Florida man to three years of probation for sending an email threatening to kill Rep. Omar and three other congresswomen three years ago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A former Trump supporter received a three-year probation sentence and a $7,000 fine on Wednesday after sending an email to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) campaign in which he threatened to kill her and other “Squad” members. 

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle also directed David George Hannon to refrain from having alcohol, enroll in a substance abuse program and mental health treatment program, and refrain from contacting Omar. 

Omar’s campaign received an email from Hannon in 2019 that threatened her and other lawmakers associated with the so-called Squad, a group of progressive lawmakers that also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

“Your Dead You Radical Muslim,” the subject line of the email from Hannon said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“YOU WONT HEAR THE BULLET GOING THROUGH YOUR OR THEIR HEADS! ALL FOUR OF YOU CONGRESS WOMEN WILL DIE AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL CHEER! PATRIOTS AGAINST ISLAM! GOD BLESS AMERICA!” part of the email also says, according to the news outlet.

The email came after a news conference in which members of the Squad addressed former President Trump’s comments telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“I’m very, very sorry and very remorseful about my behavior that night,” Hanson said in court on Wednesday, according to the Times, who said he grappled with alcoholism and the death of his wife from cancer. “I can’t believe I would do something as heinous as that.”

“He was doing that because Trump told him to,” Elizabeth Hannon Dillon, his daughter, said in court, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “He was a Trump supporter and now he regrets it.”

The Hill has reached out to Hanson’s lawyer for comment. 

Tags Ilhan Omar

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham’s relationship with Trump ...
  2. Secret Service denial of Hutchinson ...
  3. Biden administration unveils sweeping ...
  4. Petition calling for Clarence Thomas ...
  5. Tucker Carlson defends his commentary ...
  6. Norman Rockwell paintings being ...
  7. US on ‘cusp’ of falling gas prices
  8. Paul Whelan’s sister ...
  9. Health Care — Highly transmissible ...
  10. House Republicans weigh national ...
  11. Frustrated Democrats express alarm ...
  12. Gardening can improve mental ...
  13. Monkeypox cases in New York City ...
  14. Why is Boris Johnson resigning as UK ...
  15. Stunned by UFOs, ...
  16. Who is Larry the Cat and how does he ...
  17. The Memo: Democrats size up Biden ...
  18. Ducey endorses rival to Trump-backed ...
Load more

Video

See all Video