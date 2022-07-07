Former Trump supporter sentenced to probation for threatening to kill ‘Squad’ members

A former Trump supporter received a three-year probation sentence and a $7,000 fine on Wednesday after sending an email to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) campaign in which he threatened to kill her and other “Squad” members.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle also directed David George Hannon to refrain from having alcohol, enroll in a substance abuse program and mental health treatment program, and refrain from contacting Omar.

Omar’s campaign received an email from Hannon in 2019 that threatened her and other lawmakers associated with the so-called Squad, a group of progressive lawmakers that also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

“Your Dead You Radical Muslim,” the subject line of the email from Hannon said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“YOU WONT HEAR THE BULLET GOING THROUGH YOUR OR THEIR HEADS! ALL FOUR OF YOU CONGRESS WOMEN WILL DIE AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL CHEER! PATRIOTS AGAINST ISLAM! GOD BLESS AMERICA!” part of the email also says, according to the news outlet.

The email came after a news conference in which members of the Squad addressed former President Trump’s comments telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“I’m very, very sorry and very remorseful about my behavior that night,” Hanson said in court on Wednesday, according to the Times, who said he grappled with alcoholism and the death of his wife from cancer. “I can’t believe I would do something as heinous as that.”

“He was doing that because Trump told him to,” Elizabeth Hannon Dillon, his daughter, said in court, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “He was a Trump supporter and now he regrets it.”

The Hill has reached out to Hanson’s lawyer for comment.