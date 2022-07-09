Trump mulling waiver of executive privilege claim for Bannon: report

Former President Trump is considering waiving his claims of executive privilege to allow his former top adviser, Stephen Bannon, to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, the paper reported that Trump may send Bannon a letter stating the former president is willing to give up his claim if Bannon reaches an agreement with the committee to testify.

Bannon first received a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee in September, but was charged with contempt for refusing to appear.

The Justice Department filed two charges against Bannon in November: one for refusing to testify and another for refusing to turn over related documents for the panel to review.

His trial is set to begin later this month, but he requested a delay on the grounds that too much publicity would deny him a fair trial.

The Post reported that some advisers are urging Trump not to send the letter.

Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege to prevent current and former staff members from testifying.

A spokesperson for Trump and an attorney for Bannon did not immediately return requests for comment from The Hill.

The report comes following bombshell testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who provided comment on Trump’s temperament and knowledge about what was happening at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hutchinson, who served as top aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, asserted during public testimony in front of the Jan. 6 panel, that Trump lunged at the wheel of his SUV and was told by Secret Service that he could not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Some involved in the situation have disputed Hutchinson’s remarks, though they have not testified publicly.

The committee’s next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.