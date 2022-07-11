DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior.

A source told The Wall Street Journal on Monday that players’ agents have received inquiries from the department’s antitrust division about the tour’s bylaws and actions as many players leave for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

According to the tour’s bylaws, players aren’t allowed to participate in other televised golf events unless they get permission from the tour’s commissioner.

The PGA Tour has banned and fined players who have joined LIV Golf, which is paying them far more per tournament but has proved controversial due to Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights abuses.

A tour spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation in an email to The Hill, saying, “This was not unexpected. We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigated the PGA Tour over two of its rules involving players competing in different tournaments, the Journal noted. The FTC ended its investigation into the league a year later.

The PGA Tour, founded in 1929, has suspended prominent golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson for their decisions to jump ship to the upstart LIV Golf league.

Some tour golfers initially filed release requests to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament, which took place last month. Those requests were denied by the PGA Tour.

The Saudi-backed league has accused the tour of “monopolistic behavior” toward golfers, writing in a letter that the federal government will have to get involved to investigate the PGA Tour’s “unlawful practices,” the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice and LIV Golf for comment.