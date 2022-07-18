trending:

Court Battles

Two New Yorkers charged in investment scheme off Trump fundraisers

by Chloe Folmar - 07/18/22 8:22 PM ET
Donald Trump
FILE – With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The January 6 committee investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the capitol insurrection raise questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. As illuminating have been the various schemes and talking points that have come up from witnesses that highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is can limits be put on that presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A man and woman were charged on Monday with multiple counts of fraud after allegedly breaking campaign finance laws to sell Chinese contacts access to events featuring former President Trump.

Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang were arrested and charged in a New York court with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States as well as obstructing Federal Election Commission laws.

“We allege Li and Wang promised investors green cards, access to political figures, and dividends on their money. Tens of millions of dollars came in from investors and straw donors, who expected their money would bear fruit,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael Driscoll of the case.

Li and Wang, both naturalized American citizens, allegedly contributed the money of their Chinese business contacts to the Trump campaign in exchange for giving them access to the former president’s exclusive fundraising events.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services worked together to investigate the foreign financial interactions.

“This Office is committed to protecting our democratic process from those who would expose it to unlawful foreign influence, and investors from the predatory fraudsters who would steal their money Citizenship and Immigration Services,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Wang denies taking part in the conspiracies of which he is accused, according to The Associated Press.

