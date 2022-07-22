Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit with legal ethics charges over post-election role

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department attorney at the center of former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, was hit Friday with ethics charges alleging that his role in the post-election effort amounted to a breach of legal ethics.

The charges, filed by the D.C. Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel, sets in motion disciplinary proceedings over allegations that Clark engaged in dishonest conduct and sought to interfere with the administration of justice, and will culminate in findings that could affect Clark’s D.C. law license.

Clark, a former DOJ lawyer specializing in environmental law, attempted to send a letter to Georgia officials pushing the state to suspend certification of its 2020 election results until the DOJ investigated fraud claims, despite DOJ leaders saying such claims were without merit.

After then-Attorney General William Barr resigned in December 2020, Clark pushed Trump to nominate him to lead the Justice Department and pursue the president’s false election claims.

Clark said that if selected as acting attorney general he would send the letter to state legislatures, despite warnings from fellow Justice Department lawyers about incorrect information.

The former mid-level DOJ official has been a prominent feature of the Jan. 6 House select committee’s hearings.

The panel asked Clark to meet with the committee but voted to hold him in contempt in December after he walked out of a meeting the previous month.

Clark eventually met with the committee in February, where he asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.