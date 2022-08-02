trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Kentucky judge revives state’s near-total abortion ban

by John Kruzel - 08/02/22 11:19 AM ET
FILE – Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky. Attorneys for Kentucky’s two abortion clinics sought an injunction in court Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to block the state’s near-total ban on the procedure, one of numerous such efforts across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

A judge in Kentucky on Monday night revived the state’s near-total ban on abortion, the latest legal development following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The ruling by a state appeals court judge temporarily lifted a lower court order that had blocked Kentucky’s law, which bans abortion with exceptions only to protect the life or health of the mother, but not for rape or incest.

“I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth,” state Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) wrote on Twitter after the ruling.

The move brings the number of states with abortion bans to 10, with more expected in coming weeks. Other abortion-restrictive states, primarily in the South and Midwest, have imposed other limits on the procedure after the toppling of Roe v. Wade in late June eliminated the nearly 50-year constitutional right to abortion up to around 24 weeks.

Abortion rights advocates denounced the Monday ruling by Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Thompson.

“Today is a devastating day for all Kentuckians,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. “Abortion is essential health care, and it is irresponsible and dangerous to prevent people from accessing the care they need.”

The conservative Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to strike down Roe handed states virtually unfettered authority to regulate abortion, leading to the ongoing emergence of a complex patchwork of laws across the country.

Abortion rights advocates have increasingly turned to courts to argue that state constitutions contain Roe-like protections for abortion. Kentucky in November will vote on an initiative to amend the state’s constitution to say it does not protect abortion. 

Tags Abortion abortion bans abortion rights Abortion ruling Daniel Cameron Kentucky Roe v. Wade

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic anxiety grows over ...
  2. Republicans look for escape hatch ...
  3. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  4. The real reason Xi is upset over ...
  5. OAN’s troubles spark questions for ...
  6. The Memo: Republicans are worried ...
  7. AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ...
  8. White House names monkeypox response ...
  9. Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid ...
  10. Capitol rioter's son says Trump ...
  11. DHS watchdog halted efforts to obtain ...
  12. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  13. How Fetterman is taking on Oz with an ...
  14. Five things to watch ahead of ...
  15. Georgians can claim an embryo as a ...
  16. McConnell, 25 GOP senators back ...
  17. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  18. Trump beats Biden, Harris in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video