Court Battles

Ivanka Trump and Donald Jr. deposed in New York AG probe: report

by Julia Mueller - 08/03/22 9:58 PM ET
Associated Press/Evan Vucci

Former President Trump’s two children sat for depositions in the New York attorney general’s probe into Trump’s business and finances, CNN reported Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 44, were subpoenaed along with their father earlier this year, and Trump’s multiple attempts to block the probe and the calls to testify have failed.

CNN reported that Trump Jr.’s deposition took place last Thursday, and Ivanka sat for hers Wednesday. 

The depositions were initially scheduled for July 15, but New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) agreed to postpone when the former president’s first wife, Ivana Trump, died the day prior.

James’s office is conducting the investigation into whether the former president inflated the property value of his Trump Organization before investors and subsequently deflated them to get tax and loan benefits.

Trump has fought James’s subpoenas and attempts by her office to obtain related documents since the start of the probe, claiming that the investigation is a politically motivated witch hunt.

The former president is expected to testify later this month, according to the new CNN report.

