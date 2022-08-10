Who is Trump attorney Christina Bobb, who met FBI at Mar-a-Lago?

When the FBI stormed former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday, agents were confronted by his attorney Christina Bobb, an ex-U.S. Marine and a former anchor on the far-right news network One America News (OAN).

Bobb arrived at Trump’s Florida retreat around 10:30 a.m. to find about 24 FBI agents “rummaging” through the former president’s belongings.

She was the senior legal representative for Trump during the raid at Mar-a-Lago, which is closed for the summer, but was ordered to stay near her car while agents swept through the house, she told OAN on Wednesday.

The attorney has since joined the chorus of people speaking out against what they say is a politically motivated operation against a former president mulling another run for office.

Bobb told OAN the raid was a sham because authorities recently met with the former president, who she said has been “very cooperative” with the investigation.

“I’m a little bit befuddled as to why they would do such a drastic thing, so disrespecting and so dishonoring, other than the fact it’s a political tool,” she said.

Bobb also said there was “not anything there” for the FBI to find, claiming the investigation would not yield any damning results against Trump.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly obtained a warrant for the search as part of an investigation into allegations that Trump took classified documents home, which he was supposed to turn over before leaving the White House in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.

The DOJ opened an investigation into the matter in April, following a request from the National Archives, which in February said it had obtained 15 boxes of classified material from Trump.

While the president released a statement attacking the DOJ for the search, Bobb has been making media appearances on far-right channels to discredit the investigation and the FBI search of a former president’s home.

Her spotlight in the media comes just months after she joined Trump’s legal team. Prior to that, Bobb had worked at OAN since June 2020. She covered the White House and eventually became a news anchor for the “Weekly Briefing” show.

While working for OAN, Bobb began volunteering to help Trump’s legal team and assisted with the effort to overturn certification of the 2020 election in battleground states, The Washington Post reported.

Bobb, a passionate supporter of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen, also vigorously supported the 2021 Arizona election audit in Maricopa County, even raising money through a fundraising platform for the audit, which ultimately did not find any widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

In March, Bobb quit her job at OAN to work for Trump’s political organization Save America.

Bobb said in an interview on the podcast show “Coffee and a Mike” that she decided to leave OAN to “make a bigger difference” doing legal work on “some of the efforts that need to be undertaken with everything happening in the country.”

The former president had also asked her to take the job.

“Which was amazing, that was great,” she said. “He knew a lot of the efforts I was taking, through One America News. … We had a good relationship. I was telling him some of the things I was working on, and he said, ‘Hey, would you want to do that for Save America?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ I jumped at that opportunity.”

Her work includes “election integrity” representation and helping Trump with the Jan. 6 investigation, Bobb said. She was among six Trump lawyers subpoenaed by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bobb has a history working under Trump extending back to at least 2019, when she was employed as the executive secretary for the Department of Homeland Security in his administration. She also clerked at the Office of Legal Counsel for the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Before her involvement in politics, Bobb, who has a master’s in law from Georgetown University Law Center, was a judge advocate in the U.S. Marines, representing sailors and soldiers involved in court-martials or administrative separation hearings.

On Wednesday, Bobb’s media rounds on conservative news channels helped fan the flames of those opposed to the raid, doing the work of previous Trump attorneys who robustly defended the president when he came under attack or scrutiny.

Bobb told Real America’s Voice that the latest investigation into Trump “does not carry any weight.”

“It’s not going to hold water and it’s not going to stick,” she said. “They just don’t have a leg to stand on.”