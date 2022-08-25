Pair pleads guilty to stealing diary from Biden’s daughter

Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing the diary of Ashley Biden, President Biden’s daughter, and selling it to conservative media organization Project Veritas in 2020.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander each pleaded guilty to one count of a conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property from an immediate family member of a former government official who was running for national office, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release.

They both face a maximum of five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that “Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result.”

The DOJ documents do not identify Project Veritas or the Biden family, but reporting on the case has already identified them.

According to the DOJ, Harris, 40, was temporarily staying at the Delray Beach, Fla., residence of Ashley Biden in September 2020 when she stole the diary “containing highly personal entries” as well as tax records, a cellphone and family photographs.

Harris enlisted Kurlander, 58, to assist her in selling the collected material.

Project Veritas, based in New York, paid Harris and Kurlander $20,000 each for the diary and other materials the pair returned to Florida to obtain.

In November, the DOJ raided two locations tied to Project Veritas and the organization’s founder, James O’Keefe.

Project Veritas never published the diary, but a website called Flyover Media did.

O’Keefe, who said he received the diary from tipsters who found it abandoned in a hotel room, said he did not publish it because he could not verify its authenticity.

Project Veritas is known for sting operations, sending its staffers undercover to record sources and capture what they say is the true story behind the headlines.